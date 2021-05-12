Broncos Sign RT Bobby Massie To One-Year, $4M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are signing veteran RT Bobby Massie to a one-year, $4 million contract on Wednesday.

Massie’s agency has already confirmed the news:

Massie was one of a few offensive tackles to work out for the Broncos this week including Dennis Kelly, Cameron Fleming and Jermaine Eluemunor.

Denver lost Ja’Wuan James to an Achilles injury so it makes sense that they would move quickly to bolster their depth at the position.

Massie, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with the Cardinals before agreeing to a three-year, $18 million contract with the Bears in 2016.

Massie was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 when he agreed to a four-year extension worth over $32 million. He was set to make a base salary of $7.9 million in 2021 and 2022 when the Bears declined an option in his contract, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Massie appeared in eight games for the Bears, making eight starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 36 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.