Broncos Sign S Brandon Jones To Three-Year, $20M Deal

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Broncos plan to sign free agent S Brandon Jones to a three-year contract on Monday.

According to Jordan Schultz, Jones receives a three-year, $20 million contract worth up to $22.5 million and $12.5 million guaranteed.

Jones, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Miami.

Jones was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2023, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins, making three starts and recording 48 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interpcetions and four pass defenses.