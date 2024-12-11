Seahawks Designating S K’Von Wallace To Return, Among Other Moves

Brady Henderson reports that the Seahawks are designating S K’Von Wallace to return from injured reserve.

He is returning from an ankle injury that has kept him out the past month and will likely be activated from IR soon.

Seattle also announced they are designating CB Artie Burns to return and signing RB Brittain Brown to the practice squad.

Wallace, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,001,113 rookie contract when he was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals claimed Wallace off of waivers from the Eagles in August before waiving him a few months later. From there, he was claimed by the Titans and finished out the season in Tennessee.

The Seahawks signed Wallace as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason.

In 2024, Wallace appeared in nine games for the Seahawks, recording 15 total tackles and a forced fumble.