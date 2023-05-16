Broncos Sign Second-Round WR Marvin Mims

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Denver Broncos have officially signed No. 63 overall pick WR Marvin Mims to a rookie contract, according to Chris Tomasson.

Broncos helmet

That leaves just one draft pick to go for Denver to wrap up its 2023 class. 

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
2 63 Marvin Mims WR Signed
3 67 Drew Sanders LB  
3 83 Riley Moss CB Signed
6 183 J.L. Skinner S Signed
7 257 Alex Forsyth C Signed
 

Mims, 22, was named First-team All-Big 12 for Oklahoma in 2022.

The Broncos selected Mims in the second round with the No. 63 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,068,635 rookie contract that includes a $1,413,552 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,103,388 in 2023. 

During three seasons with the Sooners, Mims caught 123 passes for 2,398 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply