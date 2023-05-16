Broncos Sign Second-Round WR Marvin Mims

The Denver Broncos have officially signed No. 63 overall pick WR Marvin Mims to a rookie contract, according to Chris Tomasson.

That leaves just one draft pick to go for Denver to wrap up its 2023 class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 63 Marvin Mims WR Signed 3 67 Drew Sanders LB 3 83 Riley Moss CB Signed 6 183 J.L. Skinner S Signed 7 257 Alex Forsyth C Signed

Mims, 22, was named First-team All-Big 12 for Oklahoma in 2022.

The Broncos selected Mims in the second round with the No. 63 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,068,635 rookie contract that includes a $1,413,552 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,103,388 in 2023.

During three seasons with the Sooners, Mims caught 123 passes for 2,398 yards and 20 touchdowns.