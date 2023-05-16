Broncos Sign Second-Round WR Marvin Mims

The Denver Broncos have officially signed No. 63 overall pick WR Marvin Mims to a rookie contract, according to Chris Tomasson.
That leaves just one draft pick to go for Denver to wrap up its 2023 class.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|63
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|Signed
|3
|67
|Drew Sanders
|LB
|3
|83
|Riley Moss
|CB
|Signed
|6
|183
|J.L. Skinner
|S
|Signed
|7
|257
|Alex Forsyth
|C
|Signed
Mims, 22, was named First-team All-Big 12 for Oklahoma in 2022.
The Broncos selected Mims in the second round with the No. 63 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,068,635 rookie contract that includes a $1,413,552 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,103,388 in 2023.
During three seasons with the Sooners, Mims caught 123 passes for 2,398 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!