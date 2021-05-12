Broncos Sign Seventh-Round CB Kary Vincent Jr.

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos have signed seventh-round CB Kary Vincent Jr. to his rookie contract.

Vincent becomes the second Broncos rookie to sign their deal.

1 Patrick Surtain II CB 2 Javonte Williams RB 3 Quinn Meinerz OL 3 Baron Browning LB 5 Caden Stearns S Signed 5 Jamar Johnson S 6 Seth Williams WR 7 Kary Vincent CB Signed 7 Jonathan Cooper LB 7 Marquiss Spencer DE Vincent, 22, was drafted by the Broncos in the seventh round out of LSU in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is projected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth $3,583,409 and including a $103,409 signing bonus. During his college career, Vincent recorded 87 total tackles, one sack, six interceptions and 22 pass defenses in 39 games.