Broncos Sign Seventh-Round CB Kary Vincent Jr.

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos have signed seventh-round CB Kary Vincent Jr. to his rookie contract.
Vincent becomes the second Broncos rookie to sign their deal.
|1
|Patrick Surtain II
|CB
|2
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|3
|Quinn Meinerz
|OL
|3
|Baron Browning
|LB
|5
|Caden Stearns
|S
|Signed
|5
|Jamar Johnson
|S
|6
|Seth Williams
|WR
|7
|Kary Vincent
|CB
|Signed
|7
|Jonathan Cooper
|LB
|7
|Marquiss Spencer
|DE
Vincent, 22, was drafted by the Broncos in the seventh round out of LSU in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is projected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth $3,583,409 and including a $103,409 signing bonus.
During his college career, Vincent recorded 87 total tackles, one sack, six interceptions and 22 pass defenses in 39 games.
