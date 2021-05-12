Broncos Sign Seventh-Round CB Kary Vincent Jr.

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos have signed seventh-round CB Kary Vincent Jr. to his rookie contract. 

Vincent becomes the second Broncos rookie to sign their deal. 

1 Patrick Surtain II CB  
2 Javonte Williams RB  
3 Quinn Meinerz OL  
3 Baron Browning LB  
5 Caden Stearns S Signed
5 Jamar Johnson S  
6 Seth Williams WR  
7 Kary Vincent CB Signed
7 Jonathan Cooper LB  
7 Marquiss Spencer DE  

 

Vincent, 22, was drafted by the Broncos in the seventh round out of LSU in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is projected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth $3,583,409 and including a $103,409 signing bonus.

During his college career, Vincent recorded 87 total tackles, one sack, six interceptions and 22 pass defenses in 39 games. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply