Broncos Signing C Sam Mustipher Off Chargers’ PS, Among Two Moves

The Denver Broncos are signing C Sam Mustipher off the Chargers’ practice squad to their active roster and waived OL Calvin Throckmorton in a corresponding move, per Mike Klis.

Mustipher provides insurance after C Luke Wattenberg was placed on injured reserve this week.

Mustipher, 29, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason, however, and re-signed to the practice squad.

Chicago brought him back on a futures deal for the 2020 season and he was once again waived before the season and re-signed to the practice squad. However, he earned a promotion to the roster in October and was able to stick from there.

The Bears re-signed Mustipher as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season. They declined to tender him as a restricted free agent in 2023 and he eventually caught on with the Ravens.

The Broncos signed Mustipher to a contract in April of 2024 but let him go during final roster cuts and he caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad afterward before being promoted to the active roster.

Mustipher had a stint with the Titans this offseason before being released. He’s spent time on the Ravens’ and Chargers’ practice squad this season.

In 2024, Mustipher appeared in 12 games for the Chargers and started once at center.