Broncos Signing DB Kareem Jackson To One-Year Deal

The Denver Broncos are bringing back DB Kareem Jackson on a one-year deal, according to Ryan O’Halloran.

According to Mike Klis, Jackson’s contract is worth up to $5 million for the 2022 season.

Jackson will continue to provide versatility and veteran leadership in Denver’s secondary.

Jackson, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $34 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Broncos in 2019.

Denver declined Jackson’s option for the 2021 season but elected to bring him back on a one-year, $5 million deal after he explored his options on the market.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and recorded 88 total tackles, one sack, one interception and two passes defended.

