Broncos Signing DT Malcolm Roach

According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos are signing DT Malcolm Roach to a two-year deal worth up to $8 million.

It’s another familiar face for Broncos HC Sean Payton from his days with the Saints and fills a need for Denver up front.

Roach, 25, signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in 2020. He was waived in December 2021 and re-signed to New Orleans’ practice squad. He returned on a futures deal in January 2022.

The Saints re-signed Roach to a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Roach appeared in 12 games for the Saints and recorded 38 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one pass deflection.