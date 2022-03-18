Broncos Signing LB Alex Singleton

James Palmer of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are signing LB Alex Singleton to a contract on Friday.

Singleton, 28, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Montana State back in 2015. He had brief stints with the Seahawks, Patriots and Vikings before joining the Calgary Stampeders for the 2016 season.

The Eagles signed Singleton to a futures contract back in 2019 and he’s been on and off of their active roster ever since. Singleton returned to Philadelphia on an exclusive rights contract last year.

In 2021, Alex Singleton appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 135 tackles, one interception, a defensive touchdown, a forced fumble and four pass deflections.