Cardinals Signing UDFA WR Xavier Weaver

According to Mike Klis, the Cardinals are signing UDFA WR Xavier Weaver out of Colorado.

Weaver, 23, began his career at South Florida before transferring to Colorado and was named Second-team All-AAC in 2022.

In five college seasons, Weaver caught 184 passes for 2,643 yards (14.4 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.

We will have more on Weaver as it becomes available.