Former Dolphins WR Albert Wilson Announces Retirement

According to a post on his social media account, veteran NFL WR Albert Wilson is announcing his retirement.

“To the Miami Dolphins Organization, I want to thank you for changing my family’s life forever and giving me the opportunity to come play in my home state in front of family, friends and the youth in my community,” Wilson wrote in an Instagram post. “This provideded [sic] me a chance to be a leader in front of my community and a light to shine at dark times we all suffered. … I’m extremely excited for my next career, Stay at Home DAD!!!”

Wilson, 31, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State back in 2014. He finished the final year of a three-year, $1,540,000 contract before returning to the Chiefs on a one-year restricted deal worth $1.797 million for the 2017 season.

The Dolphins signed Wilson in 2018 to a three-year, $24 million contract that included $14.45 million guaranteed. Wilson, who opted out of the 2020 NFL season, was set to make a base salary of $3 million with $1 million available in incentives in 2020 that was pushed to 2021.

He signed on with the Vikings but was cut loose after a couple of months and was on and off the Raiders practice squad before spending the entire 2023 season as a free agent.

In seven NFL seasons, Wilson started in 38 of his 89 games and caught 218 passes for 2,499 yards (11.5 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.

We wish Wilson the best in his retirement from the NFL.