AFC Notes: Kadyn Proctor, Frank Reich, Geno Smith, Dolphins, Jets

Dolphins

Dolphins rookie OL Kadyn Proctor, who appears to be positioned to move inside to guard, said he welcomes the challenge and will play anywhere the team asks him to.

“No. I can play anywhere. I don’t know where I’m going to play in September. Just doing whatever I’m asked to do,” Proctor said, via Dolphins Wire. “I’m a powerful guy, quick off the ball. The guards are more the post players; they’ve got to get the double-team started. That’s what I prided myself on – getting it started so the center and left tackle can come in and clean up. I’m just focusing on that power and speed off the ball.”

Jets

The Jets hired veteran OC Frank Reich this offseason after a brutal offensive year in 2025, where they ranked 29th in offensive EPA/play. Reich said he knew he wanted to take this job right when he was first contacted because of his respect for HC Aaron Glenn and his excitement to help be part of the solution in New York.

“As soon as AG called, I knew right away this was something I wanted to do, mainly because of him, but also because of the challenge and the opportunity to be a part of a staff and be a part of a team and organization that has an opportunity to do something special and turn something around,” Reich said, via the team’s website. “At this point, I love that idea and I’m excited about that and I feel like I got something to offer and contribute to helping that happen.”

“Take what looks on the surface like a difficult situation and figure out how to get it done, knowing that it can get done. That’s what I love about this business. It’s the best of the best. You’re with the best coaches and the best players in the world. And I could see from watching the tape very early on and just knowing my familiarity with some of the people here beforehand, knowing how good the offensive line looked, obviously, you got a running back and receiver in Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall that are really good players, a tight end room [with Mason Taylor, Jeremy Ruckert and No. 16 overall draft pick Sadiq] that’s very strong. There was a lot to like about looking at this team, looking at this opportunity in front of us.”

Jets

Jets OC Frank Reich was asked why he opted to return to coaching in the NFL after a stint at Stanford: “Stanford reenergized me for coaching. It reminded me of my love for the game and the sport. As soon as AG called, I knew this was something I wanted to do right away.” (Rosenblatt)

was asked why he opted to return to coaching in the NFL after a stint at Stanford: “Stanford reenergized me for coaching. It reminded me of my love for the game and the sport. As soon as AG called, I knew this was something I wanted to do right away.” (Rosenblatt) Reich on what he wants the Jets offense to look like: “I can tell you this: There’s a very clear vision now that we know our full offense and personnel. Everything will be done to accentuate what our players do best.” (Rosenblatt)

As for QB Geno Smith , Reich said he “fits perfectly” in the offense: “If you’re the right kind of leader, then you come out of [adversity] better. That’s the version of Geno Smith we’re getting. We’re getting the best version of who he is, and I think his best football is ahead of him.” (Bergman)

, Reich said he “fits perfectly” in the offense: “If you’re the right kind of leader, then you come out of [adversity] better. That’s the version of Geno Smith we’re getting. We’re getting the best version of who he is, and I think his best football is ahead of him.” (Bergman) Jets HC Aaron Glenn said he has no concerns with David Bailey in the running game and said there’s evidence on film of him doing a good job of setting the edge in college. (Rosenblatt)

said he has no concerns with in the running game and said there’s evidence on film of him doing a good job of setting the edge in college. (Rosenblatt) Glenn says Bailey will be an outside linebacker in the 3-4 and a defensive end in the 4-3: “There’s a number of things we plan on doing with him when it comes to sub (package) pass rush.” (Cimini)