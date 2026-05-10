NFC Notes: Cameron Jordan, Jordyn Tyson, Jason Licht, Buccaneers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht believes the Raiders and Ravens’ broken trade for DE Maxx Crosby had an impact, allowing them to select a highly rated prospect like DE Rueben Bain with the No. 15 pick in the draft.

“Then I think going back to free agency when, you know, the Raiders-Ravens trade didn’t work out, I think that in some way I’d like to think helped us a little bit. I was a little afraid if the Raiders made that trade, Spytek, he and I are very close, he was taunting me a little bit, hey, we’re sitting right in front of you, I know what you need,” Licht said. “And then, you know, Crosby goes back to the Raiders, then the Ravens are sitting there again with their pick, and I know they love their edge rushers, too, so that had me nervous. They took Vega, which is an awesome pick, you know, they need offensive linemen. Maybe the fact that the Raiders signed Linderbaum helped us get Rueben. We’re all trying to help each other out here, especially the people that are good friends, so thanks, Spytek.”

Saints

When speaking to people around the league, Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who believes first-round WR Jordyn Tyson will be a “special” player and that the Saints landed a great prospect in third-round TE Oscar Delp.

“They found a quarterback they feel comfortable with (Tyler Shough) last year, and Jordyn Tyson is going to be special,” the executive said. “The guy they really hit on offensively is Oscar Delp from Georgia. Underused, really good tester, very good skill set to be a really good tight end in this league. You can’t say he is a Brock Bowers-type guy because the production was not there, but I think he should be good.”

Another executive compared Tyson to Packers WR Christian Watson.

“I was comparing (Tyson) to Christian Watson in Green Bay, who has had hamstring (injuries) early in his career,” the executive said. “The kid is tough as nails. He’s a competitive kid, a rare athlete. When you think about who you want on your team, he is definitely a guy you want on your team. He will open up some things down the field.”

Saints

Saints DE Chase Young said re-signing DE Cameron Jordan is of paramount importance.

“Cam is a big staple to New Orleans,” Young said, via Saints Wire. “He’s done a lot for the Saints. So, it’s definitely important (to get him back).“