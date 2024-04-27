Seahawks Signing UDFA QB Chevan Cordeiro

According to Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks are signing UDFA QB Chevan Cordeiro to a deal following the draft.

Cordeiro, 24, began his career at Hawaii before transferring to San Jose State. He was named First-team All-Mountain West in 2023 after being named to the second team in 2022.

During his six college seasons, Cordeiro started in 46 of his 61 games. He posted a record of 27-9 and completed 971 of his 1,624 passes (59.7 percent) for 12,191 yards, 88 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions. He also rushed 514 times for 1,620 yards (3.2 YPC) and 25 touchdowns.