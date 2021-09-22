Broncos Signing LB Micah Kiser Off Rams Practice Squad

According to Ryan O’Halloran, the Broncos are signing LB Micah Kiser off of the Rams’ practice squad.

Denver has a need at inside linebacker after placing Josey Jewell on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday.

Kiser, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.75M contract when the Rams waived him coming out of the preseason.

Los Angeles brought Kiser back to the practice squad, however.

In 2020, Kiser appeared in nine games for the Rams and recorded 77 tackles, one forced fumble, and three passes defended.