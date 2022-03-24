Broncos Signing OL Billy Turner To One-Year Deal

The Denver Broncos are signing OL Billy Turner to a one-year deal, according to Mike Klis.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Turner, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He spent over two years in Miami before he was waived during the 2016 season and later claimed off of waivers by the Broncos.

Turner re-signed with Denver in 2018 on a one-year, $2 million contract. He later departed for a four-year, $28 million contract with the Green Bay Packers in 2019.

In 2021, Turner appeared in and started 13 games at tackle for the Packers.

We had him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.