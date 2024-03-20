Broncos Signing OT Matt Peart To One-Year Deal

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing OT Matt Peart to a one-year contract on Wednesday.
Peart, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft out of UConn. He played out the final year of a four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.
In 2023, Peart appeared in eight games for the Giants and started once at tackle.
