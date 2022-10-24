Broncos Signing RB Marlon Mack Off 49ers Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos are signing RB Marlon Mack to their active roster from the 49ers’ practice squad.

Schefter adds the goal is for Mack to play in Week 8 against the Jaguars in London.

Denver is banged up at running back while San Francisco is starting to get healthier and obviously just traded for RB Christian McCaffrey.

Mack, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He finished his four-year, $2.81 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 over the final year of the agreement. He missed all but one game of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles.

Mack was set to test the market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he returned to Indianapolis on a one-year, $2 million deal. He later caught on with the Texans during the 2022 offseason. The 49ers signed him to their practice squad and promoted him to their active roster, but elected to waive him this week.

In 2022, Mack has appeared in two games for the 49ers but has recorded no statistics.