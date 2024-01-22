Broncos Signing S Tanner McCalister To Futures Deal

Per Aaron Wilson, the Broncos are signing S Tanner McCalister to a futures deal.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

McCallister, 23, originally attended Oklahoma State before transferring to Ohio State and going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He then caught on with the Browns practice squad and was been on and off the active roster throughout the season.

In 2023, McCallister appeared in three games for the Browns and recorded two tackles.