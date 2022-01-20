Broncos Signing T Casey Tucker To Futures Deal

The Denver Broncos announced on Thursday that they have signed OT Casey Tucker to a reserve/futures deal.

A futures deal is essentially a non-guaranteed contract that will give a player the chance to come in and compete during training camp for the upcoming season.

The following is a list of players that have been signed to futures deals by the Broncos for next season:

TE Shaun Beyer RB Damarea Crockett WR Travis Fulgham OT Drew Himmelman G Zack Johnson LB Barrington Wade DE Marquiss Spencer DE Jonathan Kongbo OT Casey Tucker

Tucker, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona State back in May of 2019. He tried out for the Eagles during their rookie minicamp and agreed to a contract a few weeks later.

However, Philadelphia waived Tucker from injured reserve with a settlement coming out of the preseason. He later signed on with the Lions but was waived and claimed by the Eagles again.

Tucker didn’t make it out of training camp with the Eagles but returned to their practice squad late in the season. The Colts signed him to a futures deal for the 2021 season but released him before the draft.

In 2021, Tucker appeared in one game for the Eagles.