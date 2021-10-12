Broncos Signing WR John Brown To Practice Squad

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Broncos are signing veteran WR John Brown to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Brown visited with the Broncos Tuesday and it looks like everything checked out for him to get an offer on their practice squad.

Brown, 31, was a third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,798,900 contract with the Arizona Cardinals before agreeing to a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Ravens.

Brown later signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Bills in 2019. Buffalo cut him following the 2020 season, and Brown agreed to a one-year $3.75 million contract with the Raiders in March.

However, Brown asked for and was granted his release by the Raiders coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Brown appeared in nine games for the Bills and caught 33 passes for 457 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

