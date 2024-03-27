Broncos Signing WR Josh Reynolds To Two Year Deal Worth Up To $14M

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos are signing WR Josh Reynolds to a two-year contract.

He adds the deal can be worth as much as $14 million, a strong pay day for the veteran wideout.

Reynolds, 29, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round in 2017 out of Texas A&M. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.04 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Reynolds signed a one-year deal with the Titans for the 2021 season before landing with the Lions in 2022. Detroit re-signed him a two-year, $12 million extension and was testing the market after finishing his contract.

In 2023, Reynolds appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 40 receptions for 608 yards (15.2 YPC) and five touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.