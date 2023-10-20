Broncos Tried Out Five Defensive Backs

The Denver Broncos brought in five free agent defensive backs for tryouts on Friday, according to Mike Klis.

The full list includes:

DB Caleb Biggers DB Zyon Gilbert DB Thakarius Keyes DB Duron Lowe DB Reese Taylor

Keyes, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3,377,820 contract when Kansas City waived him and he was quickly claimed by the Colts.

From there, he signed with the Bears’ practice squad in 2021 and bounced on and off the Texans’ and Falcons’ practice squads the following season. The Ravens signed him to a futures deal in January but ended up cutting him after the draft.

Keyes had a short stint with the Browns this summer.

For his career, Keyes has appeared in 13 games and recorded nine total tackles.