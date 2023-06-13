Broncos Trying Out Three Including K Randy Bullock

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are hosting three players for tryouts this week at minicamp, including veteran K Randy Bullock.

Denver notably has a need at kicker after releasing Brandon McManus this offseason. They signed journeyman Elliott Fry but did not rule out adding further competition.

The other two players are RBs Benny Snell and Ryan Nall, per Klis. That’s another area of the roster the Broncos are expected to address between now and training camp.

Bullock, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He spent three years in Houston before signing on with the Jets in 2016.

Bullock had brief stints with the Giants and Steelers before the Bengals claimed him off of waivers during the 2017 season. Cincinnati brought him back on a two-year extension in 2018. He then joined the Titans on a one-year deal in 2021 and re-signed for the following season on a multi-year deal.

However, Tennessee released him earlier this offseason.

In 2022, Bullock appeared in 15 games for the Titans and converted 17 of 20 field-goal attempts (85 percent), converted 28 of 28 point-after attempts, and 31 touchbacks.