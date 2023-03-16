Broncos Unlikely To Trade Courtland Sutton & Jerry Jeudy, Despite Interest From Teams

Mike Klis reports that while a number of teams have called the Broncos about potential trades for WRs Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, it doesn’t appear as though Denver is interested in moving either player.

Klis mentions that some teams have been aggressive in their offers for Jeudy and Sutton, but there’s internal optimism that they will thrive in Sean Payton’s offense.

Beyond that, Klis says there’s hope Sutton will return to his 2019 form prior to the ACL injury.

Last we heard, Jeff Howe reported that has been a “hot name” this offseason as a possible trade candidate and Denver wants “at least” a first-round pick in exchange for the receiver.

Dianna Russini of ESPN also reported that multiple teams have called Denver regarding potential trades for Jeudy and Sutton.

However, Russini was told the Broncos are “not shopping them” but like all teams around the NFL, they’ve taken calls from interested teams.

Jeudy has come up in trade rumors the past few years, but Denver has opted to retain the former first-round pick.

Jeudy, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included an $8.61 million signing bonus.

The Broncos will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Jeudy in the coming months.

In 2022, Jeudy appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught 67 passes for 972 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

Sutton, 27, was taken with the No. 40 overall pick out of SMU by the Broncos in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7,071,926 contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million extension.

In 2022, Sutton appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught 64 passes for 829 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

