Broncos Waive CB Michael Ojemudia

Mike Klis is reporting that the Broncos have placed CB Michael Ojemudia on waivers Tuesday.

Ojemudia, 25, was a two-year starter at Iowa and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors last season. The Broncos selected him with the No. 77 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,751,392 rookie contract that includes a $1,015,559 signing bonus.

In 2022, Ojemudia has been active for four games, but has yet to record a statistic.