Broncos Waiving DT McTelvin Agim

Tom Pelissero reports that the Broncos are waiving former third-round DT McTelvin Agim.
Agim, 24, was a four-year starter at Arkansas. The Broncos selected him with the No. 95 pick in the third round of the 2020 draft.
He signed a four-year, $4,533,744 rookie contract that includes an $857,270 signing bonus.
In 2021, Agim appeared in seven games for the Broncos, recording four tackles and one and a half sacks.
