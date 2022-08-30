Broncos Waiving DT McTelvin Agim

Tom Pelissero reports that the Broncos are waiving former third-round DT McTelvin Agim.

Agim, 24, was a four-year starter at Arkansas. The Broncos selected him with the No. 95 pick in the third round of the 2020 draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,533,744 rookie contract that includes an $857,270 signing bonus.

In 2021, Agim appeared in seven games for the Broncos, recording four tackles and one and a half sacks.