Broncos Working To Finalize Deal With S Talanoa Hufanga

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports on SportsCenter the Broncos are working to finalize a deal with 49ers S Talanoa Hufanga.
Hufanga, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2021 out of USC. He finished up the final year of his four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract in 2024.
In 2024, Hufanga appeared in seven games for the 49ers and recorded 38 total tackles and two tackles for loss.
