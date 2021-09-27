Broncos WR KJ Hamler Has Torn ACL, Out For Season

According to Adam Schefter, Broncos WR KJ Hamler suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

Hamler exited the game with a left knee injury during the second quarter in Week 3 against the New York Jets.

Expect Denver to place Hamler on injured reserve shortly.

Hamler, 22, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors before being selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,137,128 rookie contract that includes a $2,750,638 signing bonus.

In 2021, Hamler has appeared in three games for the Broncos, recording four catches for 46 yards.