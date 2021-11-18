Browns Activate RB John Kelly From COVID-19 List

The Browns announced they have activated RB John Kelly from the COVID-19 list.

It’s some much-needed help for Cleveland at the running back position, as due to the virus and injuries they’re low on bodies there.

Kelly, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams out of Tennessee in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract and was able to make Los Angeles’ active roster his rookie season.

Kelly was among the Rams’ final roster cuts in 2019 and was on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad before getting promoted. He was among their final roster cuts in 2020 before signing on to the Browns’ practice squad. He re-signed with Cleveland on a futures deal for 2021 and rejoined the practice squad after being cut coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Kelly has appeared in three games for the Browns and rushed twice for 13 yards.