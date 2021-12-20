Browns Activate S John Johnson From COVID List, To Start QB Nick Mullens

The Cleveland Browns announced they activated S John Johnson III from the COVID list.

We've activated S John Johnson III and elevated 7 players from the practice squad — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 20, 2021

Additionally, according to Tom Pelissero, Browns QB Nick Mullens will start vs. Las Vegas after neither QB Baker Mayfield nor QB Case Keenum cleared COVID protocols.

Johnson is the only player on Cleveland’s COVID list to be cleared prior to the team’s game vs. Las Vegas on Monday.

Johnson, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Rams out of Boston College in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.25 million rookie contract with the Rams before entering green agency last spring.

The Browns signed Johnson to a three-year $33.75 million during the 2021 offseason.

In 2021, Johnson has played in 13 games for Cleveland, accumulating 54 tackles, four passes defended, three interceptions, and a forced fumble.