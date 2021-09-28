Browns Add CB Herb Miller To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced they signed CB Herb Miller to their practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the Browns have released TE Jordan Franks from the practice squad.

Their practice squad list now includes:

Miller, 23, went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019. He later signed on with the Chiefs, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Miller signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad in December of 2019, and spent the entire 2020 season bouncing between Tampa Bay’s practice squad and active roster.

Miller signed a futures contract with the Buccaneers in February, but the team ultimately waived him prior to the start of this season. He also spent one day on Tampa Bay’s practice squad earlier this month.

In 2020, Miller appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded five tackles and one interception.