Browns Add CB Herb Miller To Practice Squad

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Cleveland Browns announced they signed CB Herb Miller to their practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the Browns have released TE Jordan Franks from the practice squad.

Their practice squad list now includes:

  1. WR Ja’Marcus Bradley
  2. DT Sheldon Day
  3. DE Porter Gustin
  4. RB John Kelly
  5. DB Jovante Moffatt
  6. QB Nick Mullens
  7. WR JoJo Natson
  8. RB Johnny Stanton
  9. DE Curtis Weaver
  10. CB Tim Harris
  11. G David Moore
  12. K Chris Naggar
  13. TE Miller Forristall
  14. G Tristen Hoge
  15. WR Davion Davis
  16. CB Herb Miller

Miller, 23, went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019. He later signed on with the Chiefs, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Miller signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad in December of 2019, and spent the entire 2020 season bouncing between Tampa Bay’s practice squad and active roster. 

Miller signed a futures contract with the Buccaneers in February, but the team ultimately waived him prior to the start of this season. He also spent one day on Tampa Bay’s practice squad earlier this month.

In 2020, Miller appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded five tackles and one interception.

