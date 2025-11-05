Browns Add LB Cameron McGrone To P-Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that they’ve signed LB Cameron McGrone to their practice squad.
Here’s the Browns’ updated practice squad:
- TE Sal Cannella
- WR Kaden Davis
- S Christopher Edmonds
- DT Sam Kamara
- RB Ahmani Marshall
- DE Julian Okwara
- QB Bailey Zappe
- G Garrett Dellinger
- LB Edefuan Ulofoshio
- OT Tyre Phillips
- WR Luke Floriea
- DB Dee Williams
- LB Eugene Asante
- DT Simeon Barrow
- T Thayer Munford
- LB Cameron McGrone
Browns LB Carson Schwesinger is expected to miss time with an injury, so the Browns are adding some depth at the position for at least the time being.
McGrone, 25, was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason.
McGrone re-signed to the Patriots practice squad but was later signed away by the Colts. Indianapolis re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2025 season before releasing him in September.
In 2025, McGrone has appeared in four games for the Colts and recorded two total tackles.
