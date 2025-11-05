Browns Add LB Cameron McGrone To P-Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that they’ve signed LB Cameron McGrone to their practice squad.

Here’s the Browns’ updated practice squad:

TE Sal Cannella WR Kaden Davis S Christopher Edmonds DT Sam Kamara RB Ahmani Marshall DE Julian Okwara QB Bailey Zappe G Garrett Dellinger LB Edefuan Ulofoshio OT Tyre Phillips WR Luke Floriea DB Dee Williams LB Eugene Asante DT Simeon Barrow

T Thayer Munford LB Cameron McGrone

Browns LB Carson Schwesinger is expected to miss time with an injury, so the Browns are adding some depth at the position for at least the time being.

McGrone, 25, was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason.

McGrone re-signed to the Patriots practice squad but was later signed away by the Colts. Indianapolis re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2025 season before releasing him in September.

In 2025, McGrone has appeared in four games for the Colts and recorded two total tackles.