Browns Agree To Terms With G Joel Bitonio On Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns and G Joel Bitonio have agreed to terms on a new deal.

Reports from earlier in the day indicated this was in the works and it appears the two sides have gotten things done.

Kimberley Martin says Bitonio’s deal should be worth around $16 million a year and Jake Trotter adds the deal tacks on three more years to the two he’s already under contract for.

Cleveland signed fellow G Wyatt Teller to a four-year, $56.8 million extension earlier this week so they’re making sure they avoid any issues by also taking care of Bitonio with a raise.

Bitonio, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2014. He signed a six-year, $51.2 million deal in 2017 that included $17.1 million guaranteed.

Bitonio was set to make base salaries of $8 million and $8.5 million over the final two years of the agreement.

In 2021, Bitonio has started all nine games for the Browns at left guard. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 3 guard out of 76 qualifying players.