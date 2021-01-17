Browns “All In” On Baker Mayfield As Quarterback, No Rush To Get Extension Done

“From what I understand, he has answered all questions for them as an organization,” Rapoport said. “They do believe he is their franchise quarterback. And it’s not just what he’s done on the field, it’s also off the field — the maturity that he’s shown, and the Browns are clearly all in on this guy based on what he has done this year.

Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on “NFL GameDay Morning” that the Browns are “all in” on Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback. Although, the team is in no rush to get a long-term extension in place.

“As far as a possible contract extension, it could come this offseason, could also come next offseason. There is no rush. There’s a lot of other issues at play here, but make no mistake — Baker is their guy in Cleveland.”

Mayfield and other quarterbacks from the 2018 draft class like Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen could be in line for extension this offseason.

It would not be surprising to see them wait and see what happens between the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, who could end up signing a record contract, before getting serious about extension talks.

Mayfield, 25, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Browns back in 2018. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $32,816,604 contract that includes a $21,946,620 signing bonus.

The Browns will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Mayfield in the coming months.