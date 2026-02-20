Browns Also Promoting Jason Tarver To Run Game Coordinator

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports the Browns are promoting LBs coach Jason Tarver to run game coordinator.

Tarver was a finalist for Cleveland’s DC job before they hired Mike Rutenberg. He’s the latest defensive promotion for a staff that moved safeties coach Ephraim Banda to pass game coordinator and CBs coach Brandon Lynch to DBs coach/pass game specialist.

Tarver, 45, began his NFL coaching career with the 49ers as an offensive quality control assistant before being promoted a few times over the course of 10 years in San Francisco. He elected to depart for the defensive coordinator position at Stanford in 2011, but was later hired by the Raiders to run their defense a year later.

Tarver was hired by the 49ers as their linebackers coach in 2015 through 2017 and was hired by Vanderbilt as their defensive coordinator and linebackers’ coach. He served in that role for two seasons and was hired by Cleveland as their LBs coach in 2020, where he has remained since.