Browns Announce Five Moves, Add QB Deshaun Watson To 53-Man Roster

The Browns are releasing QB Joshua Dobbs and activating QB Deshaun Watson as he returns from suspension.

We have added Deshaun Watson to the 53-man roster and made other moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 28, 2022

In addition, the team signed OT Myron Cunningham to the practice squad, placed OT Will Holden on injured reserve, and released WR Chester Rogers from the practice squad.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option of around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. He was traded to the Browns for draft compensation.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.