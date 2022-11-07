Browns Announce Four Moves, Designate DE Chase Winovich To Return

The Cleveland Browns have designated RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich for return from injured reserve.

We have designated RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich to return from injured reserve and made other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 7, 2022

The team also signed C Jordan Meredith to the practice squad and released C Brock Hoffman from the practice squad.

Winovich, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,727,651 contract that included a $994,506 signing bonus when he was traded to the Browns.

In 2021, Winovich appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and recorded 11 total tackles.