Browns Announce Four Moves For Week 11

The Cleveland Browns announced a series of roster moves for Week 11’s game.

The full list includes:

Browns activated DE Chase Winovich from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Browns placed OL Michael Dunn on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Browns elevated DB Mike Brown and LB Jermaine Carter to their active roster.

Winovich, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,727,651 contract that included a $994,506 signing bonus when he was traded to the Browns.

In 2021, Winovich appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and recorded 11 total tackles.