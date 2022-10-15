Browns Announce Four Moves, Including Activating CB Greedy Williams

The Cleveland Browns announced four roster moves on Sunday, including activating CB Greedy Williams from injured reserve.

The team also signed LB Dakota Allen to the active roster and elevated both CB Herb Miller and WR Chester Rogers from the practice squad.

Williams, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2019. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $6,458,676 rookie contract including a $2,717,220 signing bonus.

Williams will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 41 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and 10 passes defended.