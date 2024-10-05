Browns Announce Four Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced four roster moves Saturday, officially placing DE Alex Wright on injured reserve and activating G Michael Dunn from the non-football injury list.

The team also elevated TE Geoff Swaim and CB Tony Brown for Week 5.

Wright recently announced he underwent surgery for a torn tricep which will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Wright, 24, was a third-round pick of the Browns out of UAB in 2022. He’s currently in the third year of a four-year, $5.3 million rookie contract through 2025. Wright has a base salary of $1,136,234 for 2024.

In 2024, Wright appeared in four games for the Browns and recorded eight total tackles and a sack.