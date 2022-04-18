Browns Announce Four Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that they’ve re-signed DT Sheldon Day and signed DE Stephen Weatherly.

Beyond that, Browns WR Ja’Marcus Bradley and G Michael Dunn both signed their exclusive rights tenders.

Day, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season.

The 49ers later claimed Day off of waivers and he spent three years in San Francisco. The Colts signed Day to a one-year contract last offseason but waived him during the 2020 season.

The Browns signed him to their practice squad back in 2020 and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, Day appeared in seven games for the Browns and recorded 21 tackles, a sack and two pass deflections.