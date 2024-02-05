Browns Announce Hire Of OC Ken Dorsey, Other Staffing Changes

“Ken has worked with and elevated some of the top quarterbacks in this league and will bring a fresh approach to our offense. He knows what it takes to be successful at that position as he was one of the most successful college quarterbacks of all time and that has helped him become a tremendous coach. He has a history with this team and knows what the Browns mean to this city. We are very excited to bring in Ken as offensive coordinator.”

The Browns also confirmed they have hired Tommy Rees as the new TE coach/pass game specialist, Duce Staley as RB coach and Jacques Cesaire as the DL coach.

Dorsey, 42, began his NFL coaching career with the Panthers back in 2013 as their quarterback’s coach until 2017. Before that, Dorsey served as a pro scout for the Carolina after he finished his playing career with the Toronto Argonauts back in 2010.

Dorsey was Florida International’s assistant athletics director in 2018. Appalachian State hired him as their next offensive coordinator going into 2019 but he took a job with the Bills as their QBs coach shortly after, making his stint with the school short-lived.

The Bills promoted Dorsey to their offensive coordinator role last February but moved on from him this past November.

In 2023 under Dorsey, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 7 in total yards, No. 8 in total points, No. 7 in rushing yards, and No. 7 in passing yards.