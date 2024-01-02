Browns Announce Three Moves, Release P Matt Haack From PS

The Browns announced three roster moves on Tuesday, including releasing P Matt Haack as P Corey Bojorquez is set to return for the final game.

The team also signed DE Sam Kamara to the practice squad and released G Joey Fisher as well.

Haack, 29, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million deal with Miami.

Haack made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season and was re-signed to a one-year restricted deal in April 2020. From there, he joined the Bills in 2021.

Haack spent the 2022 season with the Colts before signing on with the Cardinals this past May. He was let go in August and most recently caught on with the Browns as a replacement punter due to injury.

In 2023, Haack appeared in one game for the Browns and punted three times for a total of 155 yards.