Browns Bringing In TE Shaun Beyer For Workout

The Cleveland Browns are expected to workout free-agent TE Shaun Beyer on Thursday, according to Mike Klis.
Beyer, 25, wound up signing a three-year, $2.4m free-agent rookie contract with the Broncos after going undrafted in the 2021 draft. The Broncos waived him prior to the start of the 2021 season and later brought him back as a member of the practice squad.
Beyer later signed a futures contract with the team in January, but was ultimately released last week.
Beyer has yet to appear in an NFL game.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!