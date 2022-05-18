Browns Bringing In TE Shaun Beyer For Workout

The Cleveland Browns are expected to workout free-agent TE Shaun Beyer on Thursday, according to Mike Klis.

Beyer, 25, wound up signing a three-year, $2.4m free-agent rookie contract with the Broncos after going undrafted in the 2021 draft. The Broncos waived him prior to the start of the 2021 season and later brought him back as a member of the practice squad.

Beyer later signed a futures contract with the team in January, but was ultimately released last week.

Beyer has yet to appear in an NFL game.