Browns C Nick Harris Likely Needs Season-Ending Surgery

Browns C Nick Harris was carted off during the first quarter of Friday’s first preseason game for Cleveland with an apparent knee injury.

Harris was bull-rushed by Jaguars DL DaVon Hamilton when he sustained the injury.

On Saturday, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski announced that Harris will likely undergo season-ending surgery.

Ethan Pocic replaced Harris at center.

Should Harris miss extended time or be done for the season, J.C. Tretter is currently available as a free agent.

Harris, 23, was a four-year starter at Washington and was named First-Team All-Pac 12 in 2018 and 2019 before he was selected by the Browns with the No. 160 pick overall in the fifth round.

Harris signed a rookie deal worth $3,609,650 that included a signing bonus of $314,650.

In 2021, Harris has appeared in 13 games for the Browns, making one start center.