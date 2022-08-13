Browns C Nick Harris Likely Needs Season-Ending Surgery

Browns C Nick Harris was carted off during the first quarter of Friday’s first preseason game for Cleveland with an apparent knee injury.
Harris was bull-rushed by Jaguars DL DaVon Hamilton when he sustained the injury.
On Saturday, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski announced that Harris will likely undergo season-ending surgery.
Ethan Pocic replaced Harris at center.
Should Harris miss extended time or be done for the season, J.C. Tretter is currently available as a free agent.
Harris, 23, was a four-year starter at Washington and was named First-Team All-Pac 12 in 2018 and 2019 before he was selected by the Browns with the No. 160 pick overall in the fifth round.
Harris signed a rookie deal worth $3,609,650 that included a signing bonus of $314,650.
In 2021, Harris has appeared in 13 games for the Browns, making one start center.
