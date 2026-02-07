Browns, Cardinals & Dolphins Teams To Watch For QB Malik Willis

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that the Cardinals and Dolphins are two teams he’s keeping an eye on in regards to Packers QB Malik Willis when he hits free agency.

Fowler adds that his sleeper team for Willis is the Browns.

New Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan already have experience with Willis from Green Bay, and new Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur has obvious connections to brother, Packers HC Matt LaFleur.

As for the Browns, it remains to be seen whether new HC Todd Monken would prefer to continue developing QB Shedeur Sanders instead.

Willis, 26, started for two years at Liberty after transferring over from Auburn. He led them to a 17-6 record in his two seasons. The Titans selected him with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tennessee traded Willis to the Packers coming out of the preseason for a seventh-round pick.

He just finished out the final year of a four-year, $5.16 million rookie contract that included a $932,800 signing bonus and is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this coming offseason.

In 2025, Willis appeared in four games for the Packers and completed 85.7 percent of his passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns. Willis also rushed 22 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

