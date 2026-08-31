Browns Claim DB Toriano Pride Off Waivers From Bills

The Cleveland Browns have claimed DB Toriano Pride off waivers from the Bills, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Pride, 22, was a seventh-round pick by the Bills in the 2026 draft out of Missouri. He signed a four-year, $4,555,780 rookie deal through 2029 but was among the team’s final roster cuts coming out of his rookie year.

In his collegiate career, Pride appeared in 52 games over four years at Clemson and Missouri. He recorded 82 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, five interceptions, two touchdowns, 16 passes defended and a forced fumble.