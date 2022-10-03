Browns Claim G Drew Forbes, Waive S Richard LeCounte III

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that they’ve claimed G Drew Forbes off of waivers from the Lions and waived S Richard LeCounte III.

Forbes, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Browns out of Southeast Missouri State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract when the Browns waived him.

The Lions claimed Forbes off of waivers at the start of the regular season before parting ways with him last week.

In 2022, Forbes appeared in one game for the Lions with no starts.