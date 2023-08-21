Browns Clear $12.8M Of Cap Room By Reworking Myles Garrett’s Deal

The Cleveland Browns have restructured DE Myles Garrett‘s contract, according to Field Yates.

Cleveland will create $12.868M in cap space for the 2023 season and will now have close to $34M in cap space.

Garrett, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

In 2022, Garrett appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 60 tackles, 16 sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defended.